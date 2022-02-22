Drake parties it up at The Weeknd’s birthday bash, see pictures!

Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had a great belated 32nd birthday over the weekend

The God’s Plan hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos from the Blinding Lights singer’s birthday party over the weekend.

He added a caption that read, “We've done everything like it's nothing…isn't that something.”

The photos showed the two superstars hugging and having a great time at the belated celebration; The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, turned 32 on February 16.





Drake also shared a photo of himself laughing with Tesfaye separately on his Instagram story.

The post came hot on the heels of The Weeknd’s announcement that he will be releasing a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM.

The special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video over the coming weekend.