 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake parties it up at The Weeknd’s birthday bash, see pictures!

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had a great belated 32nd birthday over the weekend
Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had a great belated 32nd birthday over the weekend

Music sensation Drake made sure that his pal The Weeknd had a great belated 32nd birthday over the weekend.

The God’s Plan hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos from the Blinding Lights singer’s birthday party over the weekend. 

He added a caption that read, “We've done everything like it's nothing…isn't that something.”

The photos showed the two superstars hugging and having a great time at the belated celebration; The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, turned 32 on February 16.


Drake also shared a photo of himself laughing with Tesfaye separately on his Instagram story.

The post came hot on the heels of The Weeknd’s announcement that he will be releasing a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM.

The special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video over the coming weekend. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release

Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release
Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride

Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride
Kourtney Kardashian gets her fiancé Travis Barker's initials crafted

Kourtney Kardashian gets her fiancé Travis Barker's initials crafted
Madonna leaves fans spellbound with her youthful looking snaps

Madonna leaves fans spellbound with her youthful looking snaps
Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements over Covid symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements over Covid symptoms
Big Time Rush announce return to touring after almost decade-long hiatus

Big Time Rush announce return to touring after almost decade-long hiatus
Queen, Kate Middleton broke this royal fashion rule

Queen, Kate Middleton broke this royal fashion rule

The Weeknd set to release exciting TV special for latest album ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd set to release exciting TV special for latest album ‘Dawn FM’
Chris Noth returns to social media following sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth returns to social media following sexual assault allegations
The Vikings are back: 'Valhalla' series brings more adventures to screen

The Vikings are back: 'Valhalla' series brings more adventures to screen
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom sends her special message

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom sends her special message
Madonna shows off her kid’s talent in latest video

Madonna shows off her kid’s talent in latest video

Latest

view all