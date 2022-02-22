Hamburglars: Couple escapes from restaurant without paying after eating 12 burgers

Image showing burgers served on a platter — AFP/File

A restaurant in UK offered to give free burgers to those who manage to eat 12 burgers in six minutes.

Restaurant staff refused to allow a couple from participating in challenge due to unavailability as was supposed to be prebooked.

Couple, however, orders 12 patties and eats them in six minutes, later escapes from restaurant without paying.

MARLBOROUGH: An unusual incident took place in Marlborough, England, where a couple escaped from a fast-food outlet after eating 12 burgers in just six minutes to participate in a "challenge."

The restaurant had offered to give free burgers to those who manage to eat 12 burgers in six minutes. "If a person finishes 12 burgers within the given time, the restaurant pays for them," the advertisement for the challenge read, according to The Daily Mail.

The couple walked into the restaurant asking if they could partake in the challenge. However, the staff said that the challenge had to be pre-booked, so it wasn't available for walk-in customers.

The couple, however, went on to order 12 burgers and ate them in six minutes. After that, the couple escaped from the restaurant without paying, saying that since they took part in the challenge, the restaurant should be paying on their behalf.

According to the restaurant owner, the couple was asked to pay £174, but instead of paying, the couple said that they would file a complaint to the police.

The police are now treating the incident as "theft" and have released the CCTV footage of the couple.