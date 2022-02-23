WATCH: Putin tells off spy chief on recognition of Russian-held separatist regions in Ukraine

Screengrab from video shared by BBC.

Putin presses spy chief to "speak plainly" at security council meeting on two breakaways in Ukraine.

Drives spy chief to give clear statement about recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk's independence.

Amid rising tensions between Russia and the West that the latter fears could unleash a major war, a video has surfaced of Russian president Vladimir Putin telling off one of the country's top spy chiefs, Sergie Naryshkin, on the matter of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

In the video, shared by BBC from a recent security council meeting on the two rebel-held regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, Putin was seen pressing Sergie, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, to "speak plainly" as he discussed recognition of the breakaways that are already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice.

"We need to adopt a decision on what is being discussed today," Sergie said, before being interrupted by the president.

"What does it mean [...] are you suggesting we start negotiations," Putin questioned with a smile sarcastic enough to perturb Sergie.

"Or to recognise sovereignty," he added to his question.

At this, Sergie replied that he "will support the proposal to support to recognise."

“Will support or do support? Speak plainly, Sergie,” Putin said.

I’m supporting the decision [to recognise sovereignty of the rebel-held regions]. I support the proposal to incorporate the Donetsk and Luhansk into the Russian Federation”

Sergie's answer drove Putin to reprove once again.

“We are talking about whether to recognise their independence or not,”

“Yes, I support the proposal to recognise their independence," Sergie said while Putin put an end to this discussion telling him to sit down.

Putin recently ordered the deployment of troops to Donetsk and Luhansk, after recognising them as independent on Monday.

The leader said, in a decree issued shortly after, that the troops were being sent to “keep the peace”.

The moves drew US and European condemnation and new sanctions from the former.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced after what he said was Moscow’s launching of an invasion against Ukraine.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Biden said in a televised speech at the White House.

Biden stressed that the measures were only a “first tranche” in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin “carving out a big chunk of Ukraine.”

Biden said that more sanctions will follow if Putin extends Russia’s military grip beyond two small territories in the eastern Donbas region that are already under control of Russian-backed separatists.

Additional input from Reuters and AFP