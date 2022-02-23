Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

In a sudden move this week, Russia sent its troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine and recognized them as independent. The decision came after Russia had been building up military presence on the border with Ukraine since November.

The United States is convinced that Russia will launch a full-scale military offensive and invade Ukraine in the coming days. Russia denies that it has any such plans.

How did the current standoff begin? And what could happen next. Geo.tv explains all you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia crisis.