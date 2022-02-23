 
world
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Reuters

UK's Russia sanctions pose no risk to finance sector: BoE's Bailey

Reuters

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

The Bank of England is seen in London March 19, 2008. — Reuters/File
  • Bailey says concerns that tougher action on Russia might hurt London's position as a global financial hub are also misplaced.
  • PM Boris Johnson says that Britain will provide further military support to Ukraine.
  • He says the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine. 

LONDON: Britain's moves to impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis pose no threat to Britain's financial stability, as British banks had very limited exposure to Russia, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Bailey also said wider concerns that tougher action on Russia might hurt London's position as a global financial hub were also misplaced.

Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

"The situation is so serious...I don't think that saying 'well this could be a bit damaging to London as a financial centre' is just really an argument that holds water," Bailey told lawmakers.

UK to provide Ukraine with further military support: PM Johnson

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday said that Britain will provide further military support to Ukraine, including lethal defensive weapons.

"In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine. 

"This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid," Johnson told parliament.

