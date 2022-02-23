Opposition discusses no-trust motion, talks with govt allies in latest moot

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left), Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (centre), and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari hold meeting in Lahore, on February 23, 2022. — Twitter

Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif, and Asif Zardari meet in Lahore.

Anit-government long march also comes under discussion.

Fazl, after meeting both leaders, holds moot with PML-Q.

LAHORE: Tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and holding talks with the PTI-led government's allies were discussed in the Opposition's latest meeting, sources informed Geo News Wednesday.

The development came during a meeting of three big Opposition parties — PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F — at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

The meeting between Shahbaz, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari took place after a luncheon hosted by the PML-N president.

Another matter that came under discussion was the anti-government long march, sources told the media outlet, as the Opposition considers options of ousting the incumbent regime.

Fazl meets Chaudhry brothers

Following the luncheon at Shahbaz's residence, PDM and JUI-F chief Fazl visited the house of crucial government allies in Punjab and the Centre: the Chaudhry brothers.

Sources close to the matter told Geo News that the country's current political situation came under discussion during the moot — which was Fazl's second meeting with the PML-Q's Chaudhry brothers in a few days.

PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march

Meanwhile, PDM decided to join hands with the PPP to support the party's long march towards Islamabad against the PTI-led government, sources privy to the matter told Geo News.

PDM — the alliance of eight opposition parties — of which PML-N and JUI-F are the major ones, have decided to welcome the convoys of the long march.

PML-N will welcome the convoys in Punjab while the JUI-F will do so in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources added.

The development came a day after a meeting took place between Fazl and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari.

During the meeting, different options were discussed for the success of the no-trust move against the prime minister, while the two leaders had also agreed to take estranged PTI leaders into confidence, sources had said.

It has been decided that the workers of component parties of the PDM will welcome the participants of the long march in each city across the country. The opposition leaders will deliver their speeches while standing on top of containers, sources said, adding that no stage will be set up in any city during the march.

Upon arrival in Islamabad, there will be a mass public meeting during which the date for the no-trust motion is likely to be announced.

Neither the long march will enter the Red Zone nor the PPP will stage a sit-in in Islamabad, sources said.