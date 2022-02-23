Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill

Opposition attacks PTI-led govt in joint statement issued after Zardari, Shahbaz meeting

Leaders hold "important" discussions on no confidence motion.

Zardari, Shahbaz, Fazl, Bilawal to hold joint meeting tomorrow.

LAHORE: Leaders of the Opposition have termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 law a “fascist and dictatorship” bill in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.



The joint statement was released after a meeting was held between PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI's Maulana Asad Mahmood.

According to the statement, the leaders held an “important conversation” over their plans to bring about a no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

All the leaders agreed that inflation was “burning” the houses of the people and they could only be saved by sending the incumbent government home.

The statement said that the leaders also expressed concern over “cheating and lawlessness” in the country. The government has failed to save lives property and meet the basic needs of the people, it said.



“We will snatch the power from the leaders who are snatching freedom of media and expression,” said the Opposition leaders in the statement.

The statement also said that Asif Ali Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal have agreed to hold a joint meeting tomorrow. The statement said that a meeting of the senior leadership of the three parties will be held at Shahbaz Sharif’s residence tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.