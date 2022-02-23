 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

  • Opposition attacks PTI-led govt in joint statement issued after Zardari, Shahbaz meeting
  • Leaders hold "important" discussions on no confidence motion.
  • Zardari, Shahbaz, Fazl, Bilawal to hold joint meeting tomorrow. 

LAHORE: Leaders of the Opposition have termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 law a “fascist and dictatorship” bill in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The joint statement was released after a meeting was held between PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI's Maulana Asad Mahmood.

According to the statement, the leaders held an “important conversation” over their plans to bring about a no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

All the leaders agreed that inflation was “burning” the houses of the people and they could only be saved by sending the incumbent government home.

Related items

The statement said that the leaders also expressed concern over “cheating and lawlessness” in the country. The government has failed to save lives property and meet the basic needs of the people, it said.

“We will snatch the power from the leaders who are snatching freedom of media and expression,” said the Opposition leaders in the statement.

The statement also said that Asif Ali Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal have agreed to hold a joint meeting tomorrow. The statement said that a meeting of the senior leadership of the three parties will be held at Shahbaz Sharif’s residence tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.

More From Pakistan:

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London
Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan

Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan
PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march: sources

PDM decides to join hands with PPP for long march: sources
Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa

Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa
Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed

Willing to provide rangers to Karachi's police stations if CM Sindh asks: Sheikh Rasheed
Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate

Sindh announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate
Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today

Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting today
PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

PM Imran Khan calls for resuming direct flights between Lahore, Tashkent

Karo Kari: The tale of unmarked graves in Sindh

Karo Kari: The tale of unmarked graves in Sindh
Ukrainian ambassador urges PM Imran Khan to raise Kyiv's issue during Russia visit

Ukrainian ambassador urges PM Imran Khan to raise Kyiv's issue during Russia visit
Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to announce verdict on Feb 24

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to announce verdict on Feb 24
UAE relaxes restrictions for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai

UAE relaxes restrictions for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai

Latest

view all