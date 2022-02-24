Pakistan records minor increase in daily COVID-19 case count

A paramedic checks a woman's body temperature with a temperature gun. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours.

Positivity ratio surges to 3.4%.

Country's daily COVID-19 death toll drops significantly as only 18 deaths reported overnight.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a slight rise in its daily COVID-19 case count again after declining for a couple of days making an irregular graph of the country's coronavirus statistics, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed Thursday morning.



The rise in daily case count pushed Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 3.4%.

As per today's stats, 1,455 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours when the national COVID-19 body conducted 42,396 diagnostic tests countrywide. The new cases took Pakistan's overall case count above 1.505 million.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll dropped significantly in a single day as the country recorded only 18 deaths, which placed the number of total deaths since the pandemic at 30,114.



Moreover, Pakistan's active cases dropped further to 62,785 when 2,914 people recovered from the infection, with no COVID-19 patient shifted into the critical care unit during the last 24 hours.

However, 1,220 patients are currently being treated in critical care units across the country.



NCOC lifts COVID-19 restrictions in three cities

The NCOC on Tuesday relaxed some of the general curbs enforced in the country, irrespective of the city-wise coronavirus positivity rates, after witnessing a decreasing trend of coronavirus countrywide.

Moreover, the forum also agreed to remove Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar from the list of cities/districts where it earlier had decided to keep restrictions in place.

The forum, last week, had issued a list of six cities/districts where the COVID-19 positivity was higher than 10%, saying that the already enforced restrictions will remain in place there.

The cities/districts still having COVID-19 positivity higher than 10% are Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Mardan.