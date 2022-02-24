 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Feb 24 2022
WhatsApp is working on reaction button

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

WhatsApp logos can be seen on a smartphone screen. — Reuters/File
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on sending message reactions by using a reaction button, WABetainfo reported.

According to the WhatsApp news trackers, the feature is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS.

However, they added that there was no news about the web/desktop client.

“As you can see in this screenshot, you can react to messages by choosing between six different emojis,” WABetainfo said.

— WABetainfo
— WABetainfo

The new reaction button is not always visible — it will only show up when the cursor is near a chat or group message.

Users will be able to react to the message when they press the reaction button.

The news trackers noted that although the feature is under development, it does not mean that it won’t be so long.

