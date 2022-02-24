 
world
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

College asks Sikh girl to remove turban amid hijab row in India

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

A college in Bengaluru asked a Sikh girl to remove her turban. — AFP
A college in Bengaluru asked a Sikh girl to remove her turban. — AFP 

  • College politely asks Muslim as well as Sikh students to abide by rules, and follow the prescribed dress code. 
  • Sikh girl refuses to take off turban; her family says "order does not mention anything about the Sikh turban".
  • Incident comes after Karnataka HC heard petition filed by six students against not being allowed to wear hijab within college premises.

BENGALURU: As the hijab row continues in India, a college in Bengaluru asked a Sikh girl to remove her turban in line with the order of the court.

Citing the interim order by the Karnataka High Court, according to which students should "refrain from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the likes within the classroom until further orders” in institutes that have “prescribed the student dress code/uniforms”, the college politely asked Muslim as well as Sikh students to abide by the rules.

The college instructed the students to follow the rules on February 16 after it was opened, according to The Hindustan Times. The 17-year-old Sikh girl — who was asked subsequently to take off her turban — refused to do so. 

The family of the girl argued and said that “the order does not mention anything about the Sikh turban.”

The incident comes after the Karnataka High Court heard the petition filed by six students against not being allowed to wear hijab within college premises. Soon after that, students started protesting against and in favour of the decision.

On February 10, the court passed an interim order that restricted students from wearing anything else other than the prescribed school uniform. 

More From World:

Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII

Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII
Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII

Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII
Doctors discover tooth growing inside man's nose

Doctors discover tooth growing inside man's nose

Ukraine crisis: Meme fest on Twitter as #worldwar3 trends

Ukraine crisis: Meme fest on Twitter as #worldwar3 trends
Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII

Latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII
Putin announces 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbas region

Putin announces 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbas region
US tells Pakistan about its position on Russia-Ukraine standoff

US tells Pakistan about its position on Russia-Ukraine standoff
UN Security Council to vote on resolution condemning Russia

UN Security Council to vote on resolution condemning Russia
Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency

Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency
US says Russian force 'near 100%' for Ukraine invasion

US says Russian force 'near 100%' for Ukraine invasion
Long-delayed torture bill gets green light in Thai parliament

Long-delayed torture bill gets green light in Thai parliament
Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit

Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit

Latest

view all