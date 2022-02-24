Kanye West issues new warning to Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson

American rapper Kanye West has warned Pete Davidson he ‘needs security' during his Donda 2 show in Miami at the Loandepot Park.

Kaye - who has changed his name to Ye - took aim at the Saturday Night Live comedian’s new relationship with Kim Kardashian, and in the lyrics of his track security, he seemed to suggest nothing would stand in the way of reuniting with his family.

"Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk.

"Ok we gon' make this an event? y’all gone need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this,” he rapped.

The father-of-four also mocked his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as he continued: "Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this."

“I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t getting paid enough for this.”

Kanye West reignited his feu with the comedian just days after the rapper had leaked messages from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, as she pleaded with him to stop threatening Pete over fears somebody would get hurt.