Thursday Feb 24 2022
‘Euphoria’ breakout star Angus Cloud lands major Ralph Lauren campaign

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Angus Cloud, the breakout star from HBO’s Euphoria, is the new face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Angus Cloud, the breakout star from the second season of HBO’s hit series Euphoria, is now the face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances, the brand announced on Wednesday, February 23.

According to People magazine, Cloud is seen in the brand’s latest digital campaign for their staple scents Polo Green, Polo Red, and Polo Blue.

Alongside Cloud, the campaign also features TikTok stars Blake Gray and Sharl and focuses on a “more modern perspective of today's Polo story,” a press release from the brand stated.

Talking about his collaboration with Ralph Lauren, Cloud shared how he has been a big fan of the brand and even owns more than 200 Ralph Lauren shirts.


“Every time I was in the thrift store, anything with a Polo pony on it, I would grab that. At a certain point, I realized I hadn't worn a t-shirt in a couple months… that was the start of it, collecting Polo ponies,” he shared.

His Euphoria character, Fezco, is also just as much of a Ralph Lauren enthusiast, often seen wearing shirts with a pony logo.

“When meeting Angus at an event last December, we really loved the authenticity of his Polo story, his kindness and his unique style that resonates in today's world,” said Alexandre Choueiri, global president of Ralph Lauren Fragrances. 

