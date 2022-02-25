 
Friday Feb 25 2022
WhatsApp adds another useful shortcut for Android users

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Photo: Reuters

Popular social platform WhatsApp has rolled out another useful shortcut to further improve its users' experience using its application, WABetainfo reported.

The new shortcut is a "search message" option, which is being made a part of the redesigned contact info interface the company launched last year.

The feature has now been enabled for certain beta testers on Android.

As you can see in this screenshot provided by WABetainfo, another option has been added to the message, call, and video call options already present in the contact info section.

There are still only three options visible, but the fourth option can be viewed by tapping on the +1 icon.

"Unfortunately, the search shortcut doesn’t seem working so well," the WhatsApp news tracker said, citing the reason that even if the feature has been correctly enabled on the versions you are using, it may not appear in certain situations.

However, it added that the issue would get fixed with future updates in the version. Moreover, since the feature has been made available to certain beta testers, the latest beta version must be updated to test the feature.

Ukraine crisis: Meta takes measures to limit hate speech, violent content

Meta's Zuckerberg unveils AI projects aimed at building metaverse future

Spotify reveals data on Pakistani music's borderless reach

WhatsApp is working on reaction button

Facebook launches Reels globally, betting on 'fastest growing' format

WhatsApp rolls out more updates in voice note feature

Trump's Truth Social app releases on Apple app store

Musk donates satellite gear to reconnect Tonga

Meta tells advertisers mixed reality could be a few years away

China expresses serious concerns over India banning Chinese apps

Is WhatsApp introducing in-app ads?

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

