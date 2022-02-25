WhatsApp adds another useful shortcut for Android users

Photo: Reuters

Popular social platform WhatsApp has rolled out another useful shortcut to further improve its users' experience using its application, WABetainfo reported.

The new shortcut is a "search message" option, which is being made a part of the redesigned contact info interface the company launched last year.

The feature has now been enabled for certain beta testers on Android.



As you can see in this screenshot provided by WABetainfo, another option has been added to the message, call, and video call options already present in the contact info section.

There are still only three options visible, but the fourth option can be viewed by tapping on the +1 icon.

"Unfortunately, the search shortcut doesn’t seem working so well," the WhatsApp news tracker said, citing the reason that even if the feature has been correctly enabled on the versions you are using, it may not appear in certain situations.

However, it added that the issue would get fixed with future updates in the version. Moreover, since the feature has been made available to certain beta testers, the latest beta version must be updated to test the feature.