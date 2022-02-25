 
world
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Ukrainian father bids emotional farewell to daughter

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Picture shows Ukrainian father bidding farewell to daughter as she leaves on a rescue bus. — Screengrab/Twiter
As the Ukrainian government declares an emergency in the country following Russia's invasion, a powerful video of a weeping father bidding farewell to his heartbroken daughter has surfaced on the internet.

The video shows a father saying goodbye to his daughter as she leaves for the safe zone, while he is forced to stay behind following the instructions of the government that has prevented men aged 18-60 to flee the country. The reason for holding men back is to fight in the war against Russia if needed.

In the video, the father could be seen crying while embracing his daughter as she gets on the rescue bus along with her mother, unsure if he will ever be reunited with his family. 

The video comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday, after which explosions were heard at the dawn throughout the country's capital Kyiv. 

The heart-wrenching video was shared by thousands of social media users who condemned the current situation in Ukraine. 

