Saturday Feb 26 2022
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to hilarious mock wedding skit

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian recently reacted to a hilarious mockumentry around her upcoming wedding with Travis Barker.

A comedian/influencer Benny Drama made a hilarious parody of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s big day.

The skit Kourt's Fairy Tale Wedding featured the comedy sensation as he imitated Kardashian-Jenner family to poke fun how the special occasion will be filmed for their reality series on Hulu.

Coming across the post, the 42-year-old socialite commented, “This makes me emotional.”

Moreover, the Blink 182 drummer also reacted to the mockumentary laughing out loud as he added a golf emoji.

In the video, Drama can be seen saying, "Hey guys, welcome to our new show on Hulu, it's so different from Keeping Up. It's on Hulu. Kourtney - pop princess, the punk is getting married and we're so excited."

“Today is the day and I'm feeling so excited to marry Travis," the comedian added as he pretended to be Kardashian.

