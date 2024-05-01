Meghan Markle, Prince Harry kids would ‘hate missing from family photos'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids are likely to resent their parents for keeping them away from blood relatives.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, who live with their parents in California, are deprived of love from the Royal Family.

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey told GBN America: "It is sad in a way that his children aren't getting to meet their cousins regularly as they grow up together and the rest of the Family members.

"I'm sure that as they get older they'll probably resent the fact that they didn't have that. Because there'll be those family photos, right at the family gatherings, and where's Lilibet and Archie? They're not in the pictures."

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Bower notes: "She is also really worried that her children will have no real relationship of any kind with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis – Meghan loves the idea of having a big happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and her family as dysfunctional. She’s terrified history is going to repeat itself."