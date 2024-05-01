Kate Middleton recalled as 'carefree youngster' as Princess battles cancer

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this week with a bitter-sweet photo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who released an unseen photo of themselves in monochrome on their official Instagram page, remind fans of love as Kate goes through preventative chemotherapy.

Speaking about the couple, Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "They say a picture speaks a thousand words, and the photograph that the Prince and Princess of Wales released today, marking their 13th wedding anniversary, is certainly doing a lot of talking.



"First and foremost, this previously unseen portrait is a reminder of the couple’s deep bond; their young love minutely captured in Kate's winsome smile, standing as she was on the threshold of both married and royal life. Next to her, William’s body language is shot-through with loving thoughtfulness, his pose a protective one, two hands gently resting on his wife’s hips. The picture, taken by Millie Pilkington, has until now remained private.

She added: "By sharing this moment with the public the couple are deliberately recalling their journey from carefree youngsters (the prince told the press: ‘obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things’), to seasoned married players.

"When Kate's cancer diagnosis was revealed, the Princess of Wales put her husband front and centre of her recovery. ‘Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.’ The clever selection of this one portrait re-establishes the couple’s enduring, romantic connection," Dr Dunlop shared.