Prince William green with envy as Prince Harry returns to UK

Prince William reportedly feels jealous of his estranged brother Prince Harry over his newfound success and freedom since Megxit.



The Prince of Wales is said to be a “bit envious” of Harry’s freedom and his accomplishments especially his work with the Invictus games, a source has revealed.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the tipster shared an insight into the brothers’ relationship, saying, “William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms.”

Agreeing with the insider, a royal historian and author, Ed Owens, stated that William is, in fact, little jealour of his brother, who “has done remarkable things.”

He mentioned the Invictus Games which “now has international presences, and I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for.”

“That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family,” Owens added.

Previously, British journalist Robert Jobson also shared his take on the matter, saying, “I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone.”

“I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved,” Jobson added in the ABC News special Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games.