Prince Harry 'disagreed' with King Charles take on Meghan being in 'limelight'

Prince Harry refused to take on King Charles III advice over media intrusion.

The Duke of Sussex, who eventually exited the Royal fold alongside wife Meghan Markle in 2020, was deeply disturbed by media scrutiny over his young family.

Speaking on his Netflix series titled Harry & Meghan , Harry claimed: "The issue is when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this, that upsets people. It shifts the balance."



He later revealed King Charles' suggestion over the concerned issue.

"My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media.' And I said, 'I fundamentally disagree.'"



Harry said in the Netflix show: "William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office."

He then revealed: "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading, and to see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do that was heartbreaking."

