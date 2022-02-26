 
Prince Harry accuses UK of giving ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard change

Prince Harry has called out the UK High Court for not providing him with sufficient information regarding the process to change tax-payer funded police bodyguards.

During his first hearing for the security bid lawsuit, where Prince Harry admitted he ‘does not feel safe’ bringing Archie and Lilibet into the country without bodyguards.

In his statement to the court, he claimed that his international team of bodyguards do not have sufficient access to UK intelligence information and thus are not able to keep his family safe.

According to the Daily Mail, the Home Office however believes the Duke is the only one eligible for a “form of exceptional status” and his protective security protocol revolves around “the precise arrangements being dependent on the reason for his presence in Great Britain and by reference to the functions he carries out when present.”

