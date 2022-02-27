 
Sunday Feb 27 2022
AFP

No more evacuations until situation improves for Afghans abroad: Taliban

AFP

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid (L) participates in a press conference at the government media and information center in Kabul, on November 10, 2021. — AFP/File
  • Afghans "living in very bad conditions" abroad, Zabihullah says.
  • Over 120,000 Afghans, dual nationals were evacuated up to Aug 31.
  • Hundreds more were allowed to leave on flights after that.

KABUL: The Taliban will not allow any more evacuations of Afghans until the situation improves abroad for those who have already left, their spokesman said Sunday.

"The government has the responsibility to protect the people so this will be stopped until we get the assurance that their lives will not be endangered," Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

More than 120,000 Afghans and dual nationals were evacuated up to August 31 when the last US-led troops withdrew, two weeks after the group seized Kabul.

Hundreds more were allowed to leave on flights after that, but the last official evacuation by air was on December 1. Occasional evacuations have taken place by road via Pakistan until recently, however.

Zabihullah said the Taliban had received reports of thousands of Afghans "living in very bad conditions" in Qatar and Turkey.

