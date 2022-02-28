 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Dwayne Johnson spends love-filled weekend with mom at grandparents' grave

Monday Feb 28, 2022

US actor Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as The Rock, made the most of his weekend with his mother Ata Johnson.

The Red Notice star took to Instagram and treated his millions of fans with an adorable video while spending some quality time with his mom at the grandparents’ grave in Hawaii.

In the clip, the 49-year-old actor’s mom is seen dedicating a song to her parents and playing the ukulele.

Sharing the precious moments, the Jungle Cruise actor posted a heart-touching note alongside the video.

“Got to spend such an awesome mother + son day this weekend with my mom @atajohnson at her mom & dad’s grave here in Hawaii,” he captioned it.

“Life moves so fast and you realize how important it is to just slow down, sit here, reminisce and listen to her sing, play her ukulele and tell all her stories,” he added.

The Rock continued, I use the word “mana” a lot to describe spiritual energy & power - and the mana was so strong today. Strong, but calm. A little sad at times, but so much gratitude & joy.”

I know you know this feeling I’m talking about when it comes to your loved ones who’ve passed on.

On her parents' headstone, she had these words engraved, “The ukulele has ended, but your melody lingers on. For life is not forever, but love is.”

“Very special day. Grateful son! Hope you all had a great weekend w/ your families and loved ones.”

