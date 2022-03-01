Family of four goes viral for their 'extraordinary tall height'

Golesworthy family of four has a combined height of 25 feet. — Mercury via The Sun

Vikki, mother of two, says her family is so tall that they had to change doors and mirrors.

Vikki said her family usually struggles to find clothes that fit them and spend hours in finding car that they could all use at same time.

LEICESTER: We see unusually tall people once in a while, but seeing a massively tall family is a bit surprising. A family of four from Leicester has gone viral for having a combined height of 25 feet.

Vikki Golesworthy — mother of two — says that her family is so tall that they had to get some modifications done to the house to accommodate the family, including the installation of “extra high doors and mirrors," a report published by The Sun said.



Vikki is the smallest among her family members with a height of six feet, two inches while her husband Tom has a massive height of six feet, six inches.

Her 19-year-old daughter Amelie, who crosses her mother’s height by just a few inches, is six feet, three inches tall. Meanwhile, their 17-year-old son Daniel is six feet, four inches tall.

The Golesworthy family from Leicester are all over 6ft. — Mercury via The Sun

According to The Sun, Vikki said: "It's mostly people gawping at us, and sometimes you can hear someone say 'oh my god they're so tall’.”

"We usually notice when people have walked past us on the street and they do a double-take,” adding that they don’t feel odd when they are around each other.

Talking about the struggles her family faces, Vikki said that her family usually faces difficulties when it comes to finding clothes that fit them. Moreover, they have to spend hours finding cars that they could all use at the same time.

The family have to drive a Skoda Superb because they are so tall. — Mercury via The Sun

"My husband and son struggle to buy shirts that fit because often ones that have long enough sleeves also have a huge collar,” said 56-year-old Vikki.

Talking about her children, she said: "Both of my children were wearing two or three sizes bigger than they should be when they were at school.”

She further said: "Last year, one of Amelie's friends came round to drop off presents when the restrictions allowed it.

"After she left, Amelie said 'I'd forgot how tiny normal people are!' because we'd only seen each other."

The surprising part is that both her children had average height and weight when they were born but they quickly grew tall.

Revealing the time when she was pregnant, Vikki said: "I didn't look very big when I was pregnant, because I have more space in my middle region to carry them.

"I went out with friends when I was about eight or nine months along with Daniel, and some people didn't even realise I was pregnant."

"My daughter was wearing adult men's trousers when she was 14 or 15 because her legs were so long,” she added.

She said that they made changes to the mirrors and doors to make them easier to use. However, she revealed that the guests complain that they can’t use the mirrors as they are too high for them.

"Our house already had lovely high door frames so we don't have to duck going into rooms.

"All our kitchen counters and beds are quite high as well.

"My husband and I had a bed made when we got married, because before that we would both hang off the edge,” said Vikki.