Teacher caught slapping student on camera

A teacher in the United States has been fired after he was caught slapping a student on closed-circuit television (CCTV), News Channel 8 reported.

Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart County, Indiana, released the footage, with school officials telling the publication that a Jimtown High School teacher confronted a student about his attire.

Before the slapping incident took place, there was a brief verbal exchange between the teacher and the young student in the hallway.

When the teacher hit the young pupil, his head hit the wall and then he fell to the floor.

The teacher has been identified as Mike Hosinski.

"Hosinski has been fired and is not allowed on school grounds. Police are investigating the incident and Hosinski has been reported to child protective services and the Indiana Department of Education," the publication said.

Following the incident, the student was treated for injuries.

Later, in a statement, school officials said they would not comment further on the incident due to an ongoing investigation.