Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Ukrainian sailor arrested for trying to scuttle his Russian boss' superyacht

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

The yacht (not pictured) was docked in Majorca when the mechanic opened valves in its engine room. — AFP
  • "I don't regret anything I've done and I would do it again," says Ostapchuk.
  • Says that news on Russia-Ukraine war made him act this way when he appeared before court. 
  • Engine room of yacht was damaged after incident that is estimated to be worth $7.7 million.

A Ukrainian man was arrested in Majorca, Spain, for attempting to scuttle a superyacht called Lady Anastasia that belonged to an oligarch — the head of a Russian state arms firm — in reprisal of Russian attacks.

Taras Ostapchuk, 55, was the ship engineer and the employee of Russian Rosoboronexport for the past 10 years, according to The BBC. 

The Ukrainian said: "I don't regret anything I've done and I would do it again," 

He told The Majorca Daily Bulletin that his boss was "a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people."

The 56-year-old said that the news on the Russia-Ukraine war made him act this way when he appeared before the court. 

"I watched the news about the war. There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv. The armaments used are produced by the yacht owner's company. They were attacking innocents," he said. 

The Russian missile attack on the apartment building in Kyiv triggered Ostapchuk to sink the yacht. "I asked my coworkers to abandon the yacht after opening a valve."

According to The New York Post, the engine room of the yacht was damaged after the incident that is estimated to be worth $7.7 million. However, Ostapchuk has been released on bail and he left Spain to fight for his country against Russia. 

