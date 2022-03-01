Watch: Bias and double standards of media covering Ukraine

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the mass exit of Ukrainian women and children from the country, who are now seeking shelter in other places, the entire world has shifted its focus toward this humanitarian crisis.



Journalists from across the world have descended onto the country to breathlessly cover Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

During the ongoing coverage, social media users are calling out media outlets for their inherent bias, stereotypes, and racist remarks when comparing the refugees from Ukraine to refugees from middle eastern countries.

Here is a quick roundup of the coverage that has exposed the double standards of the western media.

Thumbnail image: People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on February 26, 2022. — AFP