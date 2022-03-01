Woman punches 81-year-old roommate following argument, slaps policeman

Representational image of a person's punch — Unsplash

MANHATTAN: A woman punched her 81-year-old roommate on the right side of her face during a quarrel and later slapped a cop in custody after she was arrested.



The 23-year-old young woman — identified as Alyssa Begay — was returning to her building at 4:30am when her roommate was leaving. The two got into a verbal altercation when Alyssa punched the elderly, said the policemen, The New York Post reported.

Alyssa Begay allegedly punched her elderly roommate on the side of the face. — New York Post

The roommate, however, refused any medical attention, the police said.



Begay was then taken into custody and while being interrogated at the police station, she slapped an officer on his right cheek but he did not accept medical help either.

The young woman was charged with two felony assaults. According to police reports, Alyssa had never been arrested prior to this incident.