Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Queen Elizabeth made savage remark at local puppy barking to Putin in 2003

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II set aside the strict royal protocol of saying neutral in political affairs to comment on Vladimir Putin's tardiness.

The Queen, who has a reputation to stay impartial by all means, made a snide remark on a dog's reaction to the Russian president, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Former Home Secretary, David Blunkett narrates the rare incident from 2003, when Putin visited UK.

Mr Blunkett told the BBC : "The only time I met Vladimir Putin was back in 2003 on an official visit and my then dog barked very loudly.

"I did apologise to the Queen who was obviously hosting. I don’t think I am giving anything away when I said, 'Sorry your Majesty about the dog barking.'

"She said, 'Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?'" taking a swipe at Putin.

Meanwhile, Putin is all set to invade Ukraine and the aftermaths of the war could stretch out to its European neighbours.

If worse comes to worst and UK is attacked by bombs, 'Operation Candid' would be rolled out as a possible nuclear escape which would ensure the Royal Family are safe and secure.

Queen Elizabeth II, who fell ill with Covid last week, resumed her work duties on Tuesday. The monarch met the new ambassadors of Andorra and Chad from her home at Windsor Castle.

Palace statement indicates she's now well enough to hold virtual engagements after a week's break from royal duties.

