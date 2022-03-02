 
Kelly Rizzo dishes on her grief after losing Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo has spoken out about her loss over two months after her husband, Bob Saget’s death.

The Full House star was found dead on Jan,9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida and since then he left the global entertainment fraternity in a state of shock.

Amid all, Rizzo, 42, posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she detailed her grieving process and discussed how Saget would've responded to the millions of tributes that have poured in since he died at age 65.

"I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support," she began in the clip.”

Continuing, the Eat Travel Rock blogger acknowledged, "This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently. A lot of people don't really understand, don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that at one point or another, we all go through."

"I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier," she said.

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and [it's] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," she added. 

"He thought he was pretty well-liked [but] I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."

