Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Watch: Groom violently beats bride during wedding ceremony over petty issue

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

  • The incident takes place as the bride throws mithai at the groom during the garland exchange ceremony.
  • Groom loses cool, violently beats the bride in response.
  • Origin of the video or when the incident happened is unclear.

While weddings are all about people feeling happy and cheerful, a couple in India shocked guests — and later netizens — after they engaged in a violent altercation during their garland exchange ceremony (varmala), that too over a very petty issue. 

In a viral video of the incident, a bride and a groom could be seen standing on a stage along with other family members during their garland exchange ceremony, according to India's Informal News.

Following the wedding custom, the groom tried offering a mithai (sweet) to his newlywed bride but she refused to eat it. This apparently irritated the groom, so he angrily threw the sweet at her.

The bride decided not to spare the groom and gave him a taste of his own medicine by throwing a mithai at him as well.

And while the throwing of sweets seemed to be a harmless encounter, what followed next shocked everyone as the groom lost his cool and started violently beating the bride. 

In the video, people could be heard screaming upon witnessing the unfortunate incident, while many people also rushed to stop the groom.

While the video has been making rounds on social media for the last few days, not much is known about its origin or whether it's an old video or a recent one.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Informal News

