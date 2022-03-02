 
world
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

'Russian Popeye' fans upset after his arms balloon further

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Social media sensation Russian Popeye. — Instagram
Social media sensation Russian Popeye. — Instagram

  • Tereshin started pumping his arms in 2017 with synthol injections —  hazardous jabs which bodybuilders use for their muscle gains.
  • "I bulked up my arms when I was 20 due to my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences," says Tereshin.
  • "Kirill injected about three litres into each arm. It saturated the muscle tissues, blocked blood flow," says his doctor. 

Social media sensation Russian Popeye has raised fans’ concerns over the body modification that he carried out using oil injections.

Kirill Tereshin, 25 — who is dubbed as the Russian Popeye — has already gone through life-saving surgery for bulging his arms due to which his fans are urging him to stop this risky transformation and seek medical help, NDTV reported.

Tereshin started pumping his arms in 2017 with Synthol injections — the hazardous jabs which bodybuilders use for their muscle gains. They can also damage tissues and cause cardiovascular health.

"I bulked up my arms when I was 20 due to my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences," said the Russian social media influencer.

He underwent corrective surgery in 2019 to remove the muscle blocks thickened by oil injections in his arms. 

At the time of his surgery, Dr Melnikov from Sechenov Moscow State Medical University had said: "Kirill injected about three litres into each arm. It saturated the muscle tissues, blocked blood flow.

"Petroleum jelly affects the whole body, kidneys in particular. I think Kirill did not fully realise the consequences of what he had been doing," the doctor added. 

More From World:

Entrepreneur shakes London tech market with collectible grading, authentication

Entrepreneur shakes London tech market with collectible grading, authentication
Watch: Groom violently beats bride during wedding ceremony over petty issue

Watch: Groom violently beats bride during wedding ceremony over petty issue
Prince Albert clamps down against Russia: ‘All-out economic, financial’ sanctions

Prince Albert clamps down against Russia: ‘All-out economic, financial’ sanctions
Nigeria's 'Waste Museum' showcases art to raise awareness on waste

Nigeria's 'Waste Museum' showcases art to raise awareness on waste
Biden says Putin will pay 'over the long run' for Ukraine invasion

Biden says Putin will pay 'over the long run' for Ukraine invasion
Australian PM tests positive for COVID-19, isolates

Australian PM tests positive for COVID-19, isolates
Israeli forces martyr 3 Palestinians in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces martyr 3 Palestinians in West Bank: ministry
Woman punches 81-year-old roommate following argument, slaps policeman

Woman punches 81-year-old roommate following argument, slaps policeman
Watch: Bias and double standards of media covering Ukraine

Watch: Bias and double standards of media covering Ukraine
Ukrainian sailor arrested for trying to scuttle his Russian boss' superyacht

Ukrainian sailor arrested for trying to scuttle his Russian boss' superyacht
Teacher caught slapping student on camera

Teacher caught slapping student on camera
At least 17 feared dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

At least 17 feared dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

Latest

view all