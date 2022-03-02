'Russian Popeye' fans upset after his arms balloon further

Social media sensation Russian Popeye. — Instagram

Tereshin started pumping his arms in 2017 with synthol injections — hazardous jabs which bodybuilders use for their muscle gains.

"I bulked up my arms when I was 20 due to my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences," says Tereshin.

"Kirill injected about three litres into each arm. It saturated the muscle tissues, blocked blood flow," says his doctor.

Social media sensation Russian Popeye has raised fans’ concerns over the body modification that he carried out using oil injections.

Kirill Tereshin, 25 — who is dubbed as the Russian Popeye — has already gone through life-saving surgery for bulging his arms due to which his fans are urging him to stop this risky transformation and seek medical help, NDTV reported.

Tereshin started pumping his arms in 2017 with Synthol injections — the hazardous jabs which bodybuilders use for their muscle gains. They can also damage tissues and cause cardiovascular health.

"I bulked up my arms when I was 20 due to my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences," said the Russian social media influencer.



He underwent corrective surgery in 2019 to remove the muscle blocks thickened by oil injections in his arms.

At the time of his surgery, Dr Melnikov from Sechenov Moscow State Medical University had said: "Kirill injected about three litres into each arm. It saturated the muscle tissues, blocked blood flow.

"Petroleum jelly affects the whole body, kidneys in particular. I think Kirill did not fully realise the consequences of what he had been doing," the doctor added.