 
world
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Reuters

Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'

By
Reuters

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

A Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber and Su-35S jet fighters fly in formation over central Moscow during the Victory Day military parade on May 9, 2021. — KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
A Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber and Su-35S jet fighters fly in formation over central Moscow during the Victory Day military parade on May 9, 2021. — KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

  • Four Russian fighter jets briefly enter Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.
  • Two Russian SU27 and two SU24 fighter jets briefly enter Swedish airspace east of the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.
  • Sweden's Armed Forces say the situation was under control and that the incident showed preparedness was good.

STOCKHOLM: Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.

Two Russian SU27 and two SU24 fighter jets briefly entered Swedish airspace east of the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea, Sweden's Armed Forces said in a statement, adding that Swedish JAS 39 Gripen jets were sent to document the violation.

"The Russian violation of Swedish airspace is of course completely unacceptable," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told news agency TT. "It will lead to a firm diplomatic response from Sweden. Swedish sovereignty and territory must always be respected."

Sweden's Armed Forces said the situation was under control and that the incident showed preparedness was good.

"In the light of the current situation we view this event very seriously," it said on its website,

Sweden on Sunday said it would send military aid, including 5,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, the first time since 1939 that Sweden has sent weapons to a country at war

More From World:

UN General Assembly demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

UN General Assembly demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine
UK’s £50m mortgage fraud case: Pindi kidnapping, convictions, unanswered questions, and miscarriage of justice

UK’s £50m mortgage fraud case: Pindi kidnapping, convictions, unanswered questions, and miscarriage of justice
'Russian Popeye' fans upset after his arms balloon further

'Russian Popeye' fans upset after his arms balloon further

Entrepreneur shakes London tech market with collectible grading, authentication

Entrepreneur shakes London tech market with collectible grading, authentication
Watch: Groom violently beats bride during wedding ceremony over petty issue

Watch: Groom violently beats bride during wedding ceremony over petty issue
Prince Albert clamps down against Russia: ‘All-out economic, financial’ sanctions

Prince Albert clamps down against Russia: ‘All-out economic, financial’ sanctions
Nigeria's 'Waste Museum' showcases art to raise awareness on waste

Nigeria's 'Waste Museum' showcases art to raise awareness on waste
Biden says Putin will pay 'over the long run' for Ukraine invasion

Biden says Putin will pay 'over the long run' for Ukraine invasion
Australian PM tests positive for COVID-19, isolates

Australian PM tests positive for COVID-19, isolates
Israeli forces martyr 3 Palestinians in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces martyr 3 Palestinians in West Bank: ministry
Woman punches 81-year-old roommate following argument, slaps policeman

Woman punches 81-year-old roommate following argument, slaps policeman
Watch: Bias and double standards of media covering Ukraine

Watch: Bias and double standards of media covering Ukraine

Latest

view all