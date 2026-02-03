Iran president says talks with US to proceed within 'national interests'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a meeting in Ilam, Iran, June 12, 2025. — Reuters

Decision taken in light of requests from friendly govts: Pezeshkian.

US President Trump hopes for deal but warns of "bad things".

Iran's supremo Khamenei warned of "regional war" if US attacks.



TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, after his counterpart Donald Trump threatened "bad things" if no deal was reached.

"In light of requests from friendly governments in the region to respond to the proposal by the President of the United States for negotiations..... I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists — one free from threats and unreasonable expectations — to pursue fair and equitable negotiations," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

The talks will be held "within the framework of our national interests", he said.

Washington dispatched an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East following anti-government protests in Iran that peaked last month.

US President Trump has said he remains hopeful that Washington will "work something out" with Iran, but warned on Monday that "bad things would happen" if no deal is reached.

Tehran has insisted it wants diplomacy while vowing an unbridled response to any aggression.

It has repeatedly stressed that talks should remain focused solely on the nuclear issue, rejecting negotiations over its missile programme or defence capabilities.

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a nuclear deal with the US was achievable.

"So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said: to come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there is no nuclear weapon," he said.

"So if that is the case, I am confident that we can achieve a deal," he added.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned of a "regional war" if the US attacked his country.