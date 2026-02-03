Indian opposition blasts Modi-led BJP govt over US trade deal announcement

The collage shows Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — Reuters/AFP/File

Congress calls for transparency on trade pact details.

Opposition fears zero tariffs will hit Indian sectors.

Criticism mounts over agriculture and Russian oil clauses.

NEW DELHI: The Indian National Congress has come down hard on the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade deal with India, urging New Delhi to disclose full details of the agreement to parliament and the nation.

"Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'," the Congress said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

The remarks came a day after Trump announced a "trade deal" with India that slashes US tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% in exchange for New Delhi lowering trade barriers, stopping its purchases of Russian oil and buying oil instead from the US and potentially Venezuela.

"India appears ready to completely open its market to America," the Congress said on the deal — announced by Trump and said to be done at Modi’s request, warning that such terms "will impact Indian industry, traders and farmers".

The party raised concerns over language in Trump’s announcement, pointing to the potential opening of India’s agriculture sector to American goods, and asked what safeguards had been put in place to protect Indian farmers’ interests.

"There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How have the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?" the statement said.

The party also challenged claims that the agreement would require India to stop buying Russian oil. "It has also been said that the Modi government will not buy oil from Russia, but will buy from America and Venezuela instead. Has the Modi government agreed to this condition?" the party asked.

It also further questioned the commitment to import more American goods, while seemingly undermining the "Make in India" initiative, and demanded a clear explanation of how this aligns with domestic industrial policy.

"India has the right to know the details of this trade deal," the Congress statement said. "The Modi government must take Parliament and the entire country into confidence and share all the details."

Separately, the Kerala chapter of Congress also slammed the move, saying: "Simply put, we will be an American colony."

It pointed out that the US would still have a tariff of 18% on Indian goods, while India would charge 0% tariffs on American goods. "Resign and get lost," the pasty told Modi.

Earlier, US President Trump said the United States and India had agreed on a trade deal after a phone call between him and Prime Minister Modi.

After the deal's announcement, Modi took to X and lauded the reduction of tariffs on India.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%," Modi said. "Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

The deal comes after months of tense trade negotiations between the world's two largest democracies.

Last August, Trump doubled duties on imports from India to 50% to pressure New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil, and earlier this month said the rate could rise again if it did not curb its purchases.