Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in EAZY after Kim Kardashian declared single

Kanye West has dropped a bizarre video of himself kidnapping and burying Pete Davidson alive.



The 44-year-old rapper is seemingly reacting after estranged wife Kim Kardashian was declared legally single on Tuesday. In the official music video of song EAZY, Kanye is spotted abusing the Kardashian sister's new boyfriend.

In the dark video and 'embarrassing' video, as dubbed by fans, the Donda rapper displays a truck full of roses, similar to the one he showered on Kim this Valentine's Day.

"EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE," appear on the screen as he referred to the SNL funnyman's derogatory name.

"Kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order," one user wrote, with another adding, "i love kanye but this petty s--- is embarrassing and everyone praising him for it clearly don't give a f--- about him. like if something happens to Pete, kanye will truly be f---ed cause he's leaving all the evidence online," wrote on Instagram user in the comments.



Another asked, "Are we going to let Kanye continue publicly bullying Pete Davidson?" as another noted "Kanye has hit a very scary point. If I was Kim or Pete, I'd be down at the police station filing a restraining order YESTERDAY!"



Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. In 2021, Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after his various public outbursts, including bid to stand for President of US in 2020 elections.

