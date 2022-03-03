 
Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time

Bill Gates’ former wife Melinda French Gates has opened up about their divorce for the first time
Bill Gates’ former wife Melinda French Gates recently opened up about their high-profile divorce for the first time since splitting in May 2021.

In an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings, the 57-year-old philanthropist shared that there “wasn’t one moment” that led to the end of her 27-year-long marriage with Bill.

“It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had,” shared Melinda.

She was also asked about the infamous affair that Bill allegedly had with a staffer 20 years ago while being married to her, to which she said, “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that.”


The divorce wasn’t easy for Melinda, who “cried a lot of tears for many days” and also felt angry at a point.

“That's part of the grieving process. You're grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime,” she shared.

However, almost a year later, Melinda feels like she’s ready to “get to the other side on her journey of healing.”

“I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter. I mean, it's 2022 and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me,” she said.

Melinda and Bill Gates announced in May 2021 that they had split after 27 years of being married. The former couple share four children. 

