Sunday May 01 2022
Bride ties the knot with another man after groom arrives late for wedding

Sunday May 01, 2022

Bride and groom exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. — Reuters/Amit Dave
When people say time is money, they mean it is priceless and precious. And that's the reason why immense importance is attributed to time and the principles of punctuality across the globe.

This is exactly what happened at a wedding event in India when a bride decided to tie the knot with someone else after her groom-to-be failed to arrive at the wedding venue on time.

According to India Today, the incident took place in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The bride was all dressed up and was ready to tie the knot but when the bride's father observed that there was no sign of the groom, he married his daughter off to one of his relatives. The bride also agreed to the arrangement. 

Per the piece, the wedding was scheduled to take place on April 22 and all the preps were complete. The wedding ceremony was supposed to take place at 4pm. 

The bride, her family, and the guests kept waiting till 8pm but there was no sign of the groom. That's when the family lost its patience. 

When the groom finally arrived at the wedding venue, he kept dancing and drinking with his friends. 

"The groom and his friends were drunk and came to the mandap at 8 pm instead of 4 pm and started fighting. We got my daughter married to one of our relatives,” said the bride’s mother, according to the report.

On the other hand, the bride's father said: “The wedding ceremony was supposed to be on April 22, the groom’s side were busy dancing. The wedding time was at 4pm but they reached the venue at 8pm. So, I got my daughter married to one of my relatives.”

