Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage

Monday May 02, 2022
A video from India shows a bride and groom slapping each other continuously while exchanging vows.
The bride can be seen offering a sweet to the groom, which he ignores. After waiting a while, she loses her patience and smashes the sweet on his face.
Enraged, the groom slaps the bride. The bride immediately responds by smacking him back.
After this, a round of slaps begins between the two.
A famous comedian, Sunil Grover, published the video on his Instagram. Soon, the video went viral.
Turns out, the video was an excerpt from a parody.
The video has more than 4 million views.