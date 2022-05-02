Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma

16-year-old girl dies after eating Shawarma.—Unsplash/@YashBhardwaj

A 16-year-old girl passed away and 18 others were hospitalised after developing food poisoning. As reported by Zee News, the affected individuals had eaten shawarma, a middle-eastern wrap.

The shawarma was from a restaurant in Kasaragod.

Devananda died at the Kanhangad district hospital while undergoing treatment, while a case has been filed against the shop.

18 school students have been admitted to the district hospital after falling sick.

"We are expecting more cases and have asked doctors and staff from other nearby medical institutions to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neeleswaram Taluk hospitals," District Medical Officer, AV Ramdas, said.

"Those with serious conditions will be shifted to the district hospital," he added.



Minister MV Govindan said that the state government will ensure that quality food is served across the state.

"The government will conduct inspections across the state to ensure that the food served at restaurants is of good quality," he said.