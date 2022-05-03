 
entertainment
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks
ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks

The Kardashian-Jenner clan under the Met Gala roof!

For the first time ever, all five of the siblings were invited to the biggest fashion event in Hollywood, Monday night.

While the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City witnessed breath-taking fashion looks this year, the reality TV family surely left their mark with their A-game.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian made her Met Gala debut with beau Travis Barker.

The couple wore matching skirts for the night. While the eldest Kardashain sibling paired her black-and-white colour-block maxi skirt, her Mr. donned a white-tie upper half with a pleated skirt and black stockings.

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks


Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson ensured to serve looks with their exquisite outfits. Kim stole audience hearts in a Marilyn Monroe outfit.

In fact, Kim went with on of the star's most iconic dresses called the "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. The dress has been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley's Believe It or Not!.

Pete Davidson on the other hand, got a spray tan to match his counterpart as he donned a black suit for the night.

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks


Khloe Kardashian

Khloe arrived for her Met Gala debut wearing a semi-sheer, shimmering gold gown paired with long black gloves and gold sunglasses.

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks


Kendall Jenner 

Kendall Jenner ditched her brown eyebrows for the fashion night. The supermodel donned full-bodied skirt with a long train with a crop top.

The diva left her tresses flowing, ensuring she lives up to her fashion icon image.

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks


Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner became a bride for the Met Gala!


The youngest sister in the family slipped into a corset top with a massive skirt. The star ditched the traditional veil to play around and wear a baseball cap. Her headpiece also featured a bridal birdcage.

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'
Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'

Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'
Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'

Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'
Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace
'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks

'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks
Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!

Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala
The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit

The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit
Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake

Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake
Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms

Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms
Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row
Kate Middleton has dramatic fallout with mom Carole Middleton: Details

Kate Middleton has dramatic fallout with mom Carole Middleton: Details

Latest

view all