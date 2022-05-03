ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks

The Kardashian-Jenner clan under the Met Gala roof!

For the first time ever, all five of the siblings were invited to the biggest fashion event in Hollywood, Monday night.

While the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City witnessed breath-taking fashion looks this year, the reality TV family surely left their mark with their A-game.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian made her Met Gala debut with beau Travis Barker.

The couple wore matching skirts for the night. While the eldest Kardashain sibling paired her black-and-white colour-block maxi skirt, her Mr. donned a white-tie upper half with a pleated skirt and black stockings.





Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson ensured to serve looks with their exquisite outfits. Kim stole audience hearts in a Marilyn Monroe outfit.

In fact, Kim went with on of the star's most iconic dresses called the "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. The dress has been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley's Believe It or Not!.

Pete Davidson on the other hand, got a spray tan to match his counterpart as he donned a black suit for the night.





Khloe Kardashian

Khloe arrived for her Met Gala debut wearing a semi-sheer, shimmering gold gown paired with long black gloves and gold sunglasses.





Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner ditched her brown eyebrows for the fashion night. The supermodel donned full-bodied skirt with a long train with a crop top.

The diva left her tresses flowing, ensuring she lives up to her fashion icon image.





Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner became a bride for the Met Gala!



The youngest sister in the family slipped into a corset top with a massive skirt. The star ditched the traditional veil to play around and wear a baseball cap. Her headpiece also featured a bridal birdcage.





