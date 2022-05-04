Masjid-e-Nabawi case: Sheikh Rasheed's nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Screengrab from MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq's video from Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) after the incident. — Twitter

Irked by the non-production of case property, the judicial magistrate has sent Sheikh Rashid Shafiq to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The police officials apprise the judicial magistrate that Rashid Shafiq has left behind his mobile phone in Saudi Arabia.”

The court adjourns the hearing till May 18.

ATTOCK: Irked by the non-production of case property, a judicial magistrate in Attock on Wednesday rejected a plea by the police for an extension in the physical remand of MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, but instead sent him on a 14-day judicial remand.

The PTI lawmaker has been arrested in a case relating to hooliganism and chanting of slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia a few days back.



At the outset of today’s hearing, Rashid Shafiq was produced before the court following the completion of his two-day remand granted on May 2.

Expressing his annoyance, the judicial magistrate asked the police officials why did they fail to recover Rashid Shafiq’s mobile phone?

“Rashid Shafiq left behind his mobile phone in Saudi Arabia,” the police officials apprised the court.



Meanwhile, the police sought an extension in the physical remand of the suspect which was rejected by the judicial magistrate. At this, the judge said, “First present case property (mobile phone) in the court.”

The judicial magistrate ordered the police to trace the phone via IMEI number and produce it in the court.



The court subsequently adjourned the hearing till May 18.

Two-day remand of Sheikh Rasheed's nephew

On May 2, a district and sessions court in Attock had granted the police a two-day physical remand of MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq had been arrested at the Islamabad International Airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

The police produced Sheikh Rashid Shafiq before the court amid tight security. The police pleaded with the court to remand the suspect to their custody so that they could interrogate him.

Giving his nod to the request, Judicial Magistrate Jamal Mehmood granted the police a two-day physical remand of Rashid Shafiq and directed to present the suspect before the court on the second day of Eid.