 
entertainment
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelles show was crazy after attacker assaulted comedian on stage
Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage 

Comedian Jimmy Carr shared that Dave Chappelle’s show was an eventful night following the shocking incident when an armed man stepped on the stage on Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old comedian stepped on the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles as a part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

However, the staggering moment left the attendees shook when a man armed with a knife ran past the security to get on the stage.

Reacting to the incident, Carr dropped a selfie with Chappelle while writing, "The Hollywood Bowl show with the legendary Dave Chappelle was crazy. Just happy everyone's ok.”

During the event, Chappelle thanked Jamie Foxx who helped security detain the attacker.

Chappelle said, “I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time. This guy is a genius, we’ve got to protect him at all times, man. This is what it’s about."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian fears her hair will fall out after iconic Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian fears her hair will fall out after iconic Met Gala look
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala
Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with "charismatic" Johnny Depp
Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'
Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit
Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour
Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks
Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala
Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’

Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’
Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'

Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'
Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Latest

view all