Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Amber Heard recently took the stand and broke silence over allegedly “inappropriate” actions by Johnny Depp during the course of filming The Rum Diary.

She was quoted telling the judge and jury of a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, “I didn’t understand how much more sophisticated Johnny’s taste in wine was.” But, “I brought him a bottle of this wine and set it down, and at some point, I’m going back to get back to set and he kinda kicked his foot up in the air and basically lifted the back of my bathrobe up.”

Upon her lawyer’s interjection, Heard went deeper into the incident and added, “Because I was doing a scene, it was a period film so it took place in the 50s” and “the scene involved me changing so I had the costume on.” underneath the robe.

She later added, “So he kinda lifted up the back of my robe with his boot and “I didn’t know what to make of it and I just kinda giggled and batted it away playfully.”

But he “playfully pushed me down this bed-sofa that was in his trailer, just playful and flirtatious and he said ‘yum’ and lifted up his eyebrows.”

But “I just giggled, laughed it off kinda batted it away and moved on back to set.”

Later on in her testimony she explained, “I felt this other thing that went beyond the pale of my job for sure. Johnny clearly felt that way about me,” and “had indicated to me that that’s how he felt that way about me, in many different ways. But at the same time, we were both in relationships and it was a job and was intimidating.”

Before concluding she added, “I just remember feeling intimidated, and nervous about that.”