 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’
Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’

Jessie J wears her heart on her sleeve and recounts the ‘lonely’ moments following her miscarriage.

The singer broke it all down in her latest appearance on The Diary of a CEO Podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “I had two scans on the same day, and within the first scan and the second scan, the baby had passed.”

“When I got home that night and I lay there, I've never felt so lonely in my life... I just remember laying there, knowing it was still there, but it wasn't there. That went on for over a week.”

The singer also explained, “I still had very intense nausea, [but] I just knew something wasn't the same.” Especially when there’s “that dreadful silence when you first have a scan and they kind of don't say anything.”

“I was like, ‘Just tell me the truth, what's going on?,’ and she said, ‘Your baby's heartbeat is very low,’ and there's this, like, ring.”

“And I was like, ‘Well, what does that mean?’ and she said, ‘It often means that the baby will have some sort of disability or deformity’.”

Once she received the news, Jessie came face-to-face with a man who urged her to talk about the experience. “[He] said, 'This is happening because you're supposed to talk about this. You're supposed to help other people.’ And instead of going to get blood, I got in my car and I said, ‘I'm going to get a second opinion’.”

Ten minutes and another scan later the baby had passed, “I remember just going [home] and not processing it ... And then the next day I went straight into glam, I did the soundcheck and I got on stage.”

That’s also the day she decided to share the news on Instagram and admitted, “I posted it because I didn't have anyone to break on. I didn't have anyone to just fall apart on and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted.”

However, Jessie later learned it wasn’t the worst part of the experience, because that was still yet to come. “It was when I got in the car after the show by myself, and I got home, and I opened my front door, and I closed the door, I fell to my knees.”

“That was the worst moment of the whole experience, was me realizing that, other than my career, being a mother and having a child has been the biggest excitement of my life.”

“Like, I've always been super maternal. I love children. ... I felt like I'd been given everything I'd ever wanted and then someone had gone, ‘But you can't have it’.”

Despite the experience though, Jessie believed, “the reason it happened was because I wasn't supposed to do it alone.”

“I'm supposed to find someone that wants this as much as I do. I'm grateful that I got to experience being pregnant... It's opened the door for me to love myself deeper.”

Before concluding she added, “I'm still processing the whole thing. I have moments of intense sadness and grief, but I also have moments of excitement knowing that I won't do it alone.”

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’
Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’
Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’
‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’

‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’
Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’

Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’
Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report

Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report
Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’
Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Latest

view all