Thursday May 05 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Thursday May 05, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, heres how

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident when their plane was struck by lightening during a flight.

The harrowing incident took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were flying to Amsterdam for a party when their £40million luxury was struck with lightening on the nose of the jet. 

The point where the lightening stuck was said to be extremely close to its navigational equipment.

While it was a close call, having arrived at Schiphol unscathed, the plane, which the couple hired for £20,000, underwent repairs for nine days with it reportedly being fitted with a new nose cone after the incident. 

