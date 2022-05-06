'Cutest thing ever': Watch how this duck runs marathon, wins medal

Duck named Wrinkle runs a marathon.— Instagram/@seducktive

A duck in New York ran a marathon for which it was awarded a medal.

The video of the duck running with other people and then getting its award after finishing the race is going viral on social media.

According to the Instagram account that shared the video, the duck's name is Wrinkle and the owner manages the page.

“Wrinkle Finished a Marathon. Thanks so much to @limarathon for having Wrinkle as a special guest to run in the Long Island Marathon Weekend,” the caption read.

The video was posted on Instagram about a week ago and since then it has garnered more than 38,000 likes and over 487,745 views on Instagram.



“This is literally the cutest thing ever! His sprint finish,” commented a user.

