PPP prepares power-sharing formula for coalition govt in Punjab

A PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the power-sharing formula before him.— Geo News/file

LAHORE: PPP — the key party of the ruling alliance — has prepared a power-sharing formula for a collation government in Punjab.

As per the new power-sharing formula, the PPP will seek four ministries and the chairmanship of the Senate. However, it has been decided in principle to give the post of governor to PML-N in the province, Daily Jang reported Saturday.

Sources privy to the matter said that a PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the proposals before him.



A day earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Makhdoomzada Hassan Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hassan Murtaza met PPP Senior Vice-Chairman and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani over dinner and discussed the power-sharing formula.

The party sources said that Hassan Murtaza’s name was finalised for the slot of ‘senior minister’ while Ali Haider Gillani, Mumtaz Chang and Syed Usman Mehmood will be inducted into the provincial cabinet as ministers.

However, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s name has been finalised for the slot of Senate chairman.

Hamza Shehbaz took the oath of the office last Saturday after much delay and has been working without the cabinet.