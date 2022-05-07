 
pakistan
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

PPP prepares power-sharing formula for coalition govt in Punjab

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

A PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the power-sharing formula before him.— Geo News/file
A PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the power-sharing formula before him.— Geo News/file 

  • PPP has prepared a power-sharing formula for a collation government in Punjab.
  • PPP will seek four ministries and the chairmanship of the Senate.
  • A PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the proposals before him.

LAHORE: PPP — the key party of the ruling alliance — has prepared a power-sharing formula for a collation government in Punjab.

As per the new power-sharing formula, the PPP will seek four ministries and the chairmanship of the Senate. However, it has been decided in principle to give the post of governor to PML-N in the province, Daily Jang reported Saturday. 

Related items

Sources privy to the matter said that a PPP delegation will meet Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz today and will place the proposals before him.

A day earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Makhdoomzada Hassan Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Hassan Murtaza met PPP Senior Vice-Chairman and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani over dinner and discussed the power-sharing formula.

The party sources said that Hassan Murtaza’s name was finalised for the slot of ‘senior minister’ while Ali Haider Gillani, Mumtaz Chang and Syed Usman Mehmood will be inducted into the provincial cabinet as ministers.

However, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s name has been finalised for the slot of Senate chairman. 

Hamza Shehbaz took the oath of the office last Saturday after much delay and has been working without the cabinet.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today
Shahid Afridi responds to social media backlash over criticism of Imran Khan

Shahid Afridi responds to social media backlash over criticism of Imran Khan
The Glassworker selected for France’s Annecy Animation Festival 2022

The Glassworker selected for France’s Annecy Animation Festival 2022
PTI’s dissident MPs term disqualification references 'baseless, vague'

PTI’s dissident MPs term disqualification references 'baseless, vague'
Blinken invites Bilawal to attend ‘Global Food Security’ meeting in US

Blinken invites Bilawal to attend ‘Global Food Security’ meeting in US
Senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away in Brussels

Senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away in Brussels
Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan over recent comments on 'conspiracy' against his govt

Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan over recent comments on 'conspiracy' against his govt
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken phones Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken phones Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Planning minister orders monthly security review meeting on CPEC

Planning minister orders monthly security review meeting on CPEC
I learned about conspiracy against my govt in July last year: Imran Khan

I learned about conspiracy against my govt in July last year: Imran Khan
Govt offices to continue having six workdays

Govt offices to continue having six workdays
Govt to launch crackdown on those spreading immoral content on social media: Rana Sanaullah

Govt to launch crackdown on those spreading immoral content on social media: Rana Sanaullah

Latest

view all