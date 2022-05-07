 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to Queen decision to ban Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from Palace balcony

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Senior journalist and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has welcomed British Queen Elizabeth decision to ban Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew from the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour ceremony on Platinum Jubilee.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared the breaking news as the palace confirmed the monarch will attend Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry.

He tweeted, “BREAKING: Queen bans Harry, Meghan & Andrew from Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping of Colour ceremony during Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Only working royals performing duties for her will attend.”

The outspoken journalist further said, “Massive snub to the renegade Sussexes and her shamed son. Good decision” followed by thumbs up sign emoji.

The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

