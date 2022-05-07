Prince Andrew doomed for life after Queen balcony snub: 'No way back'

Prince Andrew dream of being at the centre of royal duties at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will seemingly not shape.



Author Nigel Cawthorne predicts that there is "no way back" for the monarch's second son as he gets no invitation to the Buckingham Palace balcony.



Mr Cawthorne said: "It is clear that there is no way back for the prince to public life or the frontline of the Royal Family.

"If there was any desire on the part of the monarch to make this happen, she would have included him to show her support."

Andrew settled out of court with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, giving her millions of pounds as payout.

Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that Andrew will not be a part of Trooping the Colour event in summer.

A spokesman said: "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

The statement comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they will be attending the celebrations with Archie and Lilibet.