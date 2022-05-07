 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew doomed for life after Queen balcony snub: 'No way back'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Prince Andrew dream of being at the centre of royal duties at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will seemingly not shape.

Author Nigel Cawthorne predicts that there is "no way back" for the monarch's second son as he gets no invitation to the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Mr Cawthorne said: "It is clear that there is no way back for the prince to public life or the frontline of the Royal Family.

"If there was any desire on the part of the monarch to make this happen, she would have included him to show her support."

Andrew settled out of court with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, giving her millions of pounds as payout.

Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that Andrew will not be a part of Trooping the Colour event in summer.

A spokesman said: "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

The statement comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they will be attending the celebrations with Archie and Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘It’s a pretty epic film’
Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'
Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach

Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘under urgent pressure’ to deliver after Pearl axed
Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family

Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family
Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations

Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations
Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’

Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics
Ed Sheeran drops UNSEEN picture with wife as he wishes her on 30th birthday

Ed Sheeran drops UNSEEN picture with wife as he wishes her on 30th birthday
Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth is a ‘godly man’: Read on

Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth is a ‘godly man’: Read on
‘Friends’ star Mike Hagerty passes away at age 67

‘Friends’ star Mike Hagerty passes away at age 67
Amber Heard on target as Johnny Depp’s fans wage online war

Amber Heard on target as Johnny Depp’s fans wage online war

Latest

view all