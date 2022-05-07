‘A donkey remains a donkey’: Imran Khan’s comment takes internet by storm

Former prime minister Imran Khan says a donkey doesn't turn into a zebra just because you paint stripes on it.

"A donkey remains a donkey," he says.

With over 363k views, the clip goes viral on social media and garners interesting reactions from across the world.

ISLAMABAD: A snippet from the podcast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is making rounds on the internet, in which he could be heard saying that “a donkey remains a donkey”.

Speaking in a podcast a day earlier, Imran Khan, besides other political issues, shared his memories relating to his stay in the United Kingdom with his fans and the party activists.

He said, “I was given warm welcome in UK but I never considered it my home. I was always a Pakistani first.”



He maintained, “A donkey doesn't turn into a zebra just because you paint stripes on it. A donkey remains a donkey." Soon after the conclusion of his podcast, Imran Khan’s comments went viral on the internet.

With over 363k views, the clip has gone viral on social media and garnered interesting reactions from netizens across the world.

'Pakistanis are blessed with such motivating leaders'

Reacting to the snippet, a netizen said, "Shahbaz Sharif called us Beggars & Imran Niazi called us Donkeys. Ma Sha ALLAH we Pakistanis are blessed with such motivating leaders.





Marvi Sirmed said, “Comparing himself to donkey.”





